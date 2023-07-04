This isn't exactly encouraging news for Houston Astros fans. Astros second baseman Jose Altuve was a late scratch from Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies because of an apparent injury that he suffered during batting practice. The Astros said they would give a medical update regarding Jose Altuve later in the day, according to The Athletic's Chandler Rome.

Altuve was seen grimacing as he walked off the field during batting practice Tuesday before the Astros' game with the Rockies. Houston is, of course, hoping that Altuve's injury is only minor.

Altuve has already dealt with a serious injury during the 2023 MLB season. Altuve fractured his thumb when he was hit by a pitch during the World Baseball Classic. The three-time AL batting champion didn't make his season debut until May 19.

Since coming off the IL, Altuve is hitting .264/.371/.479. He has six home runs and five stolen bases in 32 games.

🚨 ATENCIÓN: HSM captó el momento el que José Altuve sintió molestias en su muñeca. pic.twitter.com/RlFLQT4Xpy — HispanicSportsMedia (@hsmdeportes) July 4, 2023

Both of the Astros' 2023 All-Stars are already dealing with injuries. Houston ace Framber Valdez skipped his last start with a sprained right ankle. Slugger Yordan Alvarez has missed nearly a month with a strained oblique. Shortstop Jeremy Pena hasn't played in July because of a stiff neck.

“I know we’re missing some good players, but we also have a lot of great players,” Altuve said Sunday, via The Athletic. “ … It seems like it always happens, one different guy every day doing big things for our team. We’re really happy about it.”

The Astros have won five of their last six games. They just beat the Texas Rangers three times in a four-game series.

Texas has a three-game lead over Houston for first place in the AL West.