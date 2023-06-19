It's Monday 6/19 and we have a great slate of baseball starting at 4:05 P.M. ET in Washington as the Washington Nationals play host to the visiting St. Louis Cardinals for game one of their three-game series. There is a chock-full of great value on today's prop bets so let's take a look at our MLB prop bets odds series this Monday, June 19th.

MLB Prop Bets Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

MLB Prop Bets Odds

Juan Soto to Record 2+ Hits: +230

Kyle Tucker to Record 2+ Total Bases: +110

Jose Altuve to Record a Run: -105

Bryan Reynolds to Record 2+ Hits: +195

James Paxton Over 6.5 Strikeouts: -144

Juan Soto to Record 2+ Hits

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Juan Soto is one of the premier hitters in the major leagues batting .252 with 11 home runs and 34 RBIs on the season. He may be hitless in his last three games but that was against one of the better pitching teams in the league the Tampa Bay Rays. Now he gets to take on the San Francisco Giants in a bullpen game where we should expect him to get out of his mini-slump and start a hitting streak. He has been smashing right-handed pitching to the tune of .270 with 8 home runs and 28 RBIs and he will get a bullpen that is chock full of righties throwing at him in tonight's matchup.

Kyle Tucker to Record 2+ Total Bases

Kyle Tucker has been on an absolute tear as of late, recording 2+ total bases in 5 out of his last 6 games. He is currently hitting .285 with 9 home runs and 41 RBIs on the season and has been a major contributor to the Astros' recent offensive success. He gets to take on the struggling Max Scherzer this Monday night at home. Scherzer has been in the worst form that we have ever seen him in his career. In his last two games, he has given up 11 runs on 18 hits with 3 home runs and didn't factor into the decision in either game. Scherzer will give Tucker ample opportunities to get on base in tonight's matchup.

Jose Altuve to Record a Run

Jose Altuve is an integral part of this Houston Astros lineup each and every night that he is out there and tonight will be no different. He is currently batting .275 with 3 home runs and 8 RBIs on the season and will be looking to take that up a notch in tonight's matchup against Max Scherzer and the New York Mets. As already stated Scherzer has been at his worst as of late which is certainly going to help Altuve get on base multiple times tonight and playing in front of Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker there will be numerous opportunities for Altuve to cross home plate at least once and that is what I expect to happen.

Bryan Reynolds to Record 2+ Hits

Bryan Reynolds is the definition of consistent for the Pittsburgh Pirates this season. He is batting .277 with 8 home runs and 40 RBIs on the season and he is one of the reasons why the Pirates are sitting atop of the NL Central. He gets a prime matchup tonight against a familiar foe in Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs. Against Smyly, Reynolds is hitting .333 (6 for 18) with 2 home runs, and 3 RBIs. Also, Reynolds has had great success against left-handed pitchers on the season to the tune of .253 giving him a great chance of having a 2+ hit day in this Monday night matchup.

James Paxton Over 6.5 Strikeouts

James Paxton has finally returned to form over his last three outings. He was able to limit his last three opponents to just 3 earned runs on 14 hits while striking out 25 over that span. He gets to take on a Twins team that is only batting .220 with a strikeout rate of 28% against left-handed pitching on the season. Seeing as Paxton has hit over this mark in each of his last three games I expect more of the same in game 1 of their series Monday night.