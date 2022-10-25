Astros fans will love Nolan Ryan’s bold World Series take

Houston Astros legend Nolan Ryan is brimming with confidence as he predicts big things for his former team when they play the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series.

Ryan was a member of the 1980 Astros who lost to the Phillies in the championship series that year. That was also the last time the two teams met in the MLB playoffs prior to this postseason. With that said, Ryan firmly believes things will be different for Houston this time around.

What Ryan has isn’t simply blind optimism, though. As he explained, the Astros are well-balance team who doesn’t rely on just one department to win games. Furthermore, there’s a reason why they finished as the best team in the American League and swept their way to the World Series. They are legitimately good.

“I’ve always been an Astros fan. Obviously I’m following them to see how it all works out. If you ask me today I think they’re gonna win the thing. I believe that the best ballclub needs to win it and I think that’s where they are,” Ryan said, per Mark Berman of Fox 26.

“They have a well-balanced ballclub all the way through, from defense, their offensive ability to their pitching. When you look at them, I think they’re the most complete ballclub that’s gotten in the postseason.”

Nolan Ryan certainly isn’t wrong with his assessment. Besides, the Astros are currently the favorites to win the Commissioner’s Trophy, with the Phillies considered as heavy underdogs.

If there is one thing the Astros can learn from Ryan’s 1980 team, however, it’s the fact that they should not be complacent even if they are leading and playing at home.