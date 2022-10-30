The Houston Astros did not waste much time in Game 2 of the 2022 World Series to get into their rhythm. The Astros grabbed an early 3-0 lead in the contest on the strength of their hot bats which generated three consecutive extra-base hits, becoming just the first team in World Series history to pull off such a feat, per ESPN Stats & Info.

It all started when Astros leadoff hitter Jose Altuve doubled to left off Zack Wheeler. Altuve would get home moments later when Jeremy Pena had an RBI double. Then Pena reached home too with a Yordan Alvarez double for the second run scored in the game. Hitting three doubles in a row was definitely a strong way to send a message to the Phillies that it’s going to be a long night for their pitching staff. However, it should also be remembered that the Phillies had their backs against the wall early in Game 1 of the World Series before storming back to capture a 6-5 victory in extra innings.

After a cold stretch in the 2022 MLB playoffs, Altuve appears to be heating up at just the right time, as he now has a hit in each of the Astros’ last four games. Pena, meanwhile, is becoming a star in front of the eyes of baseball fans, as he continues to have an excellent postseason in just his first season in the big leagues.

The Astros are so difficult to beat because of their overall talent and depth at the plate and on the mound, and they’re showing that perfectly in Game 2.