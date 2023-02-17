Losing key piece after key piece over the previous years didn’t slow down the Houston Astros. Despite seeing several players from their 2017 World Series championship team leave for other squads, they made it back to the mountaintop. After agreeing to deals with other players, they will have to re-sign some of their other key players, notably Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman.

After signing Cristian Javier to a multi-year contract extension, Houston is trying to agree to new deals with Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman. General manager Dana Brown wants the longtime stalwarts of the Astros’ infield to remain with the team for the rest of their careers, according to ESPN.

“We’re in the keeping business,” Brown said, via ESPN. “We want to keep our players.” Brown said that Altuve and Bregman should be Astros for life, which is certainly music to the fans. They are just two of the three players (along with Lance McCullers Jr.) to still be around after both championships.

In 2022, Jose Altuve had arguably his best season since winning MVP. The 32-year-old placed fifth in AL MVP voting with a .300/.387/.533 slash line and a career-best walk percentage of 10.9 percent. The 28-year-old Alex Bregman bounced back from an injury-riddled season to have one of the best seasons of his career thanks in part to a career-low strikeout percentage of 11.7 percent.

Both players’ contracts end after the 2024 season, so there is ample time for agreements to take place. In the meantime, the Astros are also looking to come to terms with Framber Valdez and Kyle Tucker.