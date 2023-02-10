Cristian Javier has burst onto the scene for the Houston Astros and has become one of the better young pitchers in the MLB. The Astros have awarded Javier for his work and signed him to a long-term extension.

Javier and the Astros have agreed to a five-year, $64 million extension, via the Houston Chronicle’s Chander Rome. With Javier now locked up for the foreseeable future, Astros’ General Manager Dana Brown spoke about the pitcher’s importance to Houston in the team’s press release of the extension.

“Cristian is an outstanding pitcher, so we are really excited about signing him to a long-term deal,” Brown said. “We felt that he is the perfect candidate for this type of deal as a core piece of our rotation. This is in line with our vision to try and lock players up to sustain our success both now and in the future.

Javier’s run contract runs through the 2027 season. His deal will escalate with Javier earning $3 million in 2023 and $21 million by 2026, via ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Cristian Javier had a dominant regular season, pitching to an 11-9 record with a 2.54 ERA and a 194/52 K/BB ratio. He continued his success into the playoffs and started a combined no-hitter against the Phillies in Game 4 of the World Series. Houston would go on to win the World Series.

Javier has proven to be a force atop the Astros’ starting rotation. Houston made sure to lock their flamethrower down long-term. Javier will now continue to look for Astros’ World Series appearances, so he can shut out another team’s lineup.