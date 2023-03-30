The Houston Astros did not go all out to complete $100 million-plus signings during the offseason, but they did pull off a few notable moves. For one, the Astros reached an agreement with Jose Abreu on a three-year, $58.5 million deal in November.

Abreu hit free agency in November after featuring in nine seasons with the Chicago White Sox. Chicago did have an interest in re-signing Abreu. The one-time American League MVP Award winner noted in November that he received a “really good” offer from the AL Central side, but in the end, he opted to take his talents to the reigning World Series champions.

During a press conference ahead of the Astros’ 2023 regular season opener against the White Sox, Abreu took some time to open up about his departure from Chicago. He noted he is not disappointed that he will not play his entire career in a White Sox jersey.

Overall, he is much appreciative of the relationships that he built while with the White Sox.

“They are a part of my family,” Abreu said.

Abreu is now looking ahead to his upcoming run with the Astros. He is not planning to change much of his approach at the plate, as he said after signing with the AL West powerhouse that the team’s hitting coaches advised him to simply “continue to be the same person.”

“They spoke to me a little about my offense and how it would help the organization,” Abreu said. “They told me to continue to be the same person, the same person I was the last nine years in the majors. … I can’t say that I’m going to put up certain numbers, but I’m very excited to be here and just excited to support the team.

“Again, very grateful for all the guys giving me the opportunity to be here.”

Abreu, who will take over for Yuli Gurriel as the Astros’ go-to first baseman, was a standout performer throughout his nine-year run with the White Sox, which included three All-Star appearances. He is coming off of a 2022 season where he recorded 15 home runs and 75 RBI in 157 total games played.