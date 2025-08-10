So far this offseason, nothing has materialized for the Chicago Bulls on the Josh Giddey front. Giddey is hoping for a new contract to keep him in the Windy City long term, but as of yet, the two sides have not seen eye to eye on what his value is in the current NBA market.

With this being the case, some have speculated that other teams could be interested in pursuing the former lottery pick via a sign-and-trade.

Recently, however, NBA insider Jake Fischer took to Marc Stein's Substack to reveal that although some talks have occurred, they haven't been fruitful.

“…it's likewise true that more than one rival front office has indicated a reluctance to try to engage the Bulls in sign-and-trade discussions, sources say, with Chicago having messaged for some time that it is not eager to discuss such scenarios,” reported Fischer.

One team with reported interest in Giddey's services is the Golden State Warriors, who were also mentioned in Fischer's report.

“I'm told that the Warriors continue to value Giddey's skillset and have communicated their interest to the Australian point guard's representation. There simply does not appear to be a feasible pathway to such a trade … not right now,” he reported.

A key piece for the Bulls

Some NBA fans mocked the Bulls when they acquired Giddey in exchange for Alex Caruso last summer–Caruso has since gone on to win a championship with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

However, from Chicago's point of view, the team was desperately trying to give themselves something of a young building block to help them move into the next era, and Giddey provided just that down the stretch of the season, turning into a nightly triple double threat and making arguably the play of the season with a halfcourt game winner against the Los Angeles Lakers.

At this point, losing Giddey would be a frustration for Bulls fans who likely saw him as a member of their young core among players like Matas Buzelis and Coby White.

In any case, it appears that it could be a while before there is finally a resolution on the Giddey contract front.