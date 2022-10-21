Jose Altuve enters Hall of Infamy with MLB lowlight never seen before

You would have to walk all the way back to the regular season to see the last time that Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve last reached a base via a hit. In fact, according to ESPN Stats & Info, Altuve is now the owner of the longest hitless streak in MLB postseason history.

“Jose Altuve is now 0-for-23 this postseason. That breaks a tie with Dal Maxvill, who went 0-for-22 for the Cardinals in the 1968 World Series, for the longest hitless streak to begin a postseason in MLB history.”

Jose Altuve entered Game 2 of the American League Championship Series matchup against the New York Yankees 0-for-19 in the postseason and only had a run and two walks across four games. He went o-for-4 in Game 2 and was struck out once without ever reaching the base in the said contest.

Then again, the cold streak of Jose Altuve further highlights just how deep and talented the Astros are, as they have looked so dominant in the postseason even with one of their best players stuck in the mud. Yuli Gurriel, Jeremy Pena, and Alex Bregman have all stepped up in the postseason, which you could also say about Houston’s pitching staff that has been so steady on the mound after giving up seven runs to the Seattle Mariners in Game 1 of the American League Division Series.

Jose Altuve, who hit .300 in the regular season with 28 home runs and a .921 OPS, can start looking for his way out of a slump on Saturday in Game 3 of the series.