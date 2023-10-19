The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers finished tied atop the AL West standings when the regular season concluded, and the Astros ended up winning the tiebreaker to give them a bye into the ALDS. The Rangers, on the other hand, had to take on the Tampa Bay Rays on the road, and then they had to square off the with the #1 seed in the American League: the Baltimore Orioles. Texas was the underdog in both of those series, and not only did they win both of them, but they swept both of them to set up a date with the Astros in the ALCS. This is the true division tiebreaker.

Games one and two took place in Houston, and the Rangers continued their winning ways by taking both of those road games to go up 2-0 in the series. Texas is currently 7-0 in the postseason, and the Astros know that Wednesday's game three is a must-win.

Things have gotten off to a great start for the Astros in game three as they currently lead the Rangers 5-0 in the top of the fifth inning. A big moment came in the third inning as Jose Altuve launched a home run to make it 4-0, and it put him one step closer to MLB history.

JOSE ALTUVE NO-DOUBT HOMER MAKES IT 4-0 🚀 pic.twitter.com/PuiFji8E4N — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 19, 2023

With the home run, Jose Altuve became just the second player in MLB history to hit 25 homers in their postseason career, according to a tweet from ESPN Stats & Info. The only other player to do so is Manny Ramírez, and he has the most playoff home runs with 29. Altuve is also in second place for most home runs in league championship series as that was his 10th. He is also only trailing Ramírez in that category.

Altuve is one of the best players in the MLB, and those numbers prove it. He has been terrific in the postseason during his career, and he will have to make some more huge plays if the Astros are going to come back and win the ALCS.