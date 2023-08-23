Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander did not have any time for Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora's complaints. On Tuesday night, Verlander was mistakenly given a Spanish version of a PitchCom device by the Astros.

During the ensuing delay, Alex Cora walked out to chat with the umpires, saying “You shook him off five times,” insinuating that Verlander could in fact hear in his original device (via Sports illustrated).

Verlander responded with a simple three-word, NFSW reply.

"Fuck off, Alex." Justin Verlander with some words of encouragement for Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who came out in response to a pitch-com issue. pic.twitter.com/EPQuh86dwb — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 23, 2023

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

The umpires then appeared to escort Alex Cora back in the direction of his dugout.

The incident occurred during the second inning of the Astros' home game against the Red Sox on Tuesday, with the team leading 2-0. Justin Verlander ended up having a very solid outing, pitching six innings, allowing zero runs, and recording nine strikeouts on the evening.

At 40 years old, Verlander is still one of the best pitchers in the game today. After spending the first portion of his career with the Detroit Tigers, Verlander joined the Astros in 2017 and won two championships with the franchise, before signing with the New York Mets last offseason.

However, things never got off the ground for the Mets in 2023, and Verlander was promptly sent back to the Astros on August 7 in exchange for outfield prospects Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford.

At 72-55, the reigning champion Astros currently sit in second place in the AL West, just a game behind the first-place Texas Rangers. Their series with the Red Sox will continue on Tuesday night back at Minute Maid Park.