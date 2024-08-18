The Houston Astros are a step closer to getting their veteran ace back. Hurler Justin Verlander is set to return from injury on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox if he feels good enough, per Julia Morales of Space City Home Network. The future Hall of Famer is working out his arm in the Astros bullpen on Sunday.

Verlander hasn't pitched for more than two months in the big leagues. His last outing was on June 9 against the Los Angeles Angels. In that game, the veteran worked five innings and gave up seven hits. The long-time pitcher has been dealing with a neck injury and some other ailments.

The Astros need Justin Verlander for a playoff push

Verlander has spent a lot of time in recent weeks working in rehab to get healthy. That includes a stint in the minor leagues, pitching for the team's Triple-A affiliate. Astros fans are very excited to see the return of the 41-year-old right-hander. Verlander tossed 57 pitches over four innings in his last rehab outing Thursday, per CBS Sports. He allowed two runs on four hits, while posting five strikeouts.

Houston is having a solid season. The Astros are 66-56 on the year heading into Sunday's action. That mark is good enough for the top spot in the American League West. The Astros have won 9 of their last 10 contests, even without having the use of Verlander. Houston could be even more dangerous when he is able to return to the rotation.

“Not only what he does on the mound but his presence in the clubhouse, having him around down a pennant race,” Astros manager Joe Espada said, per the Houston Chronicle. “What it means every time he takes the mound, what he brings out of the rest of the room, it’s huge.”

The hurler would truly bring a plethora of experience to the clubhouse. Verlander has two World Series Championships, and has been named an All-Star in nine different seasons. His last All-Star appearance was in the 2022 season.

Verlander holds a 3.95 ERA in this campaign, with a 3-2 record. He has pitched in just 10 games this season for Houston. Verlander's time on the mound is running short and this may be his final chance to pitch for a team contending for an American League pennant. The Astros have a four game lead over Seattle in the AL West.

The Astros are in action on Sunday against the lowly Chicago White Sox.