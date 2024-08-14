Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander is getting closer to returning from injury. He will reportedly make his second rehab start on Tuesday, per ESPN and The Associated Press.

The 41-year-old has been limited to only 10 starts in 2024 as he deals with neck stiffness. He has pitched to a 3.95 ERA during that span, striking out 51 hitters across 57 innings pitched.

Verlander still has what it takes to pitch at a respectable level in the big leagues. After all, this is a pitcher who won the American League Cy Young Award only two years ago. More importantly for the Astros, Verlander contributed to their World Series run. Houston is hoping the veteran hurler can do the same in 2024.

The Astros are currently leading the Seattle Mariners in the AL West by 1.5 games. Houston is looking to give themselves the best possible opportunity in the postseason by winning the division. However, their chances of earning the best record in the league are slim with the Cleveland Guardians, New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles leading the way.

Nevertheless, the Astros are confident at the moment. Verlander's return will only increase that confidence.

What Astros' Justin Verlander has learned during injury rehab

Verlander is an experienced veteran who understands what it takes to be an elite pitcher at the big league level. That does not mean he cannot continue to learn new things from a baseball standpoint, though. The three-time Cy Young winner previously revealed what he has learned during his injury rehab.

“You end up getting in some compensatory positions you don’t even realize you’re in until something happens,” Verlander said recently, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. “So this brought a lot of awareness to my posture and I feel like it’s been very beneficial, especially to my mechanics. I feel, interestingly, as I fix my neck posture, my back posture, it’s given me some more mobility in my arms, [scapula], upper back, and I feel a little bit more free and easy than I did before the injury.

“Maybe it’s a blessing in disguise. I hope so. I try to be positive about it. Obviously, you never want to have an injury, but the only thing you can do is learn and move forward.”

Justin Verlander is nearing his injury return. Barring any setbacks on Thursday, the Astros star may be able to re-join the big league ball club soon.