The Houston Astros have been one of the most surprising teams to begin the 2024 season, for just how bad they've been. But with Justin Verlander finally making his Houston return, the future Hall of Famer is expecting the Astros to turn things around in short order.
Verlander made his first start of the season on Friday against the Washington Nationals. Before he took the mound, teammate Mauricio Dubon shared the fiery message Verlander told the Astros upon his arrival, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
“Pretty much, get our heads out of our assess,” Dubon said.
Clearly something wasn't working, as Houston lost 14 of their first 20 games. That slow start has led to a 7-15 record and last place in the AL West. But with Verlander back in town, he is ready to see the Astros start playing up to their talent level.
He led the charge in his first start against the Nationals. Verlander pitched six innings of two run ball, allowing four hits, walking none and striking out four. Houston came away with a 5-3 victory. Now fully healed and back on the bump, Verlander is finally read to kick his 2024 Astros season into high gear.
What Justin Verlander means to Astros
The right-hander missed Opening Day due to a lingering shoulder injury. Through numerous minor league rehab appearances, Verlander was able to work out the kinks and make his way back to Houston. Now, the Astros expect him to take on the role of their ace.
The team has been decimated by injuries to their pitching rotation. Christian Javier, Lance McCullers, Luis Garcia, Framber Valdez and Jose Urquidy are all on the injured list. If nothing else, the Astros just need a pitcher who can help stabilize the rotation with so many arms on the shelf.
Over his 19-year MLB career, Justin Verlander has proven he can do exactly that and more. He holds a 258-141 record with a 3.24 ERA and a 3,346/925 K/BB ratio. Among his many accolades, Verlander is a former MVP, a nine-time All-Star, three-time Cy Young and two-time World Series champion.
At this stage of his career, Verlander is looking to add another World Series ring to his trophy case. He has proven he can get the job done with the Astros in the past. But for Houston to be successful, it needs to be a team effort. While his message was blunt, he got his point across that the Astros must start playing up to their standards.
His first start of the year was a good impression for Verlander. Not only did he come away with the win in a successful outing, but he proved he is past any shoulder injuries. The next step is consistency and reverting to his Cy Young stature every time he steps on the mound. Where the team stands pitching wise, Houston is relying on Verlander to lead their comeback charge.