For the first time since 2016, the Houston Astros won't be competing in the postseason. But first baseman Christian Walker is opting to look at the situation with a glass half full mentality.

Houston has been contenders for almost a decade now. For all the flash the Seattle Mariners brought in 2025, the Astros' recent history at least had fans expecting they'd make the playoffs too. For Walker, that's a good place to be in.

Of course, he is upset that the Astros won't be in the playoffs. But the pain Houston is collectively feeling right now shows that the franchise is serious about winning consistently, via Chandler Rome of The Athletic.

“Finding a way to accept that we didn’t make it to the postseason this year is something new for this culture, and it makes me proud to be a part of it, that we are so upset,” Walker said. “I think a lot of teams don’t truly expect to make it. I think it makes me happy and proud and excited to be a part of a group of people that are truly disappointed we didn’t make the postseason.”

Walker was in his first year with the Astros after signing a three-year, $60 million contract with the franchise. Over his first 154 games with the club, the first baseman hit .238 with 27 home runs and 88 RBI. He led Houston in both home runs and RBI, proving to be a significant source of the team's run production.

Still, the Astros will need to find a way to hit another gear come 2026. Even after missing the playoffs, there will be high expectations of the franchise returning to prominence. As he prepares for the offseason, Walker is determined to get Houston back to their usual heights.