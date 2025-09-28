For the first time since 2016, the Houston Astros will not participate in the MLB playoffs. The Astros were eliminated from playoff contention on Saturday despite a 6-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Now, Houston will look to finish off the 2025 season with a win on Sunday against the Angels. Astros infielder Carlos Correa, brought back to the team at the trade deadline, spoke to the Athletic's Chandler Rome about the team's disappointment over missing the postseason.

“They’re used to watching playoff baseball and they look forward to that every single year,” Correa said to Rome Sunday. “We were not able to accomplish that this year, but we promise our fans in Houston this offseason is going to be one of a lot of hard work. We’re all going to get better. Next year will be one to remember.”

For the past eight seasons, the Astros have been a postseason fixture. They captured World Series titles in 2017 and 2022. Houston also captured four AL Pennants during those eight years, making it to the Fall Classic in 2019 and 2021. Now, the Astros must reboot and focus on getting back to the playoffs, like Correa has promised. Will this winter bring a host of changes to Daikin Park?

Can the Astros make it back to the postseason in 2026?

Correa wasn't the only Astros veteran disappointed that the team didn't return to the playoffs for a ninth straight season. First baseman Christian Walker, second baseman Jose Altuve, and manager Joe Espada all spoke to Rome as well about the team's failure to meet expectations. Heading into the winter, Houston owner Jim Crane might decide to make wholesale changes. That includes evaluating the status of Espada and GM Dana Brown.

Brown made a few moves at the deadline to address numerous holes that the Astros had. That included bringing back Correa after the infielder spent the last three and a half seasons with the Minnesota Twins. However, Correa and the other pickups were not enough, and Houston faded down the stretch while the Seattle Mariners surged past them in the standings. Now, the Astros will need to figure out how to get back to the playoffs in 2026. Will Brown and Espada lead them back there, or will Crane elect to replace them within the next few months?