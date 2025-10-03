The Houston Astros ended the 2025 season with a record of 87-75, missing the postseason for the first time since 2016. With the Astros accustomed to runs in October, much of the spotlight quickly turned to manager Joe Espada and his future. But one respected former player stepped in to defend him.

In a post by the Crush City Territory podcast on X (formerly known as Twitter), 2017 World Series champion and former Astro Josh Reddick addressed the criticism of Espada. Speaking from the perspective of a former Astros outfielder, Reddick said the team’s late collapse wasn’t about poor leadership.

"I don't think this is a Joe Espada problem."@JRedDubDeuce praises the job Joe Espada did with the team in 2025 despite missing the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/xDvak2jByb — Crush City Territory (@Crush_City_Pod) October 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

The 13-year-veteran offered his support after the club stumbled in the second half of 2025, going 37–41 since July 1 despite leading the AL West at midseason. Injuries to stars like Yordan Alvarez, Jeremy Pena, and Lance McCullers, Jr. played a massive role, leaving Espada with a depleted roster. Reddick emphasized that the manager kept the team steady even while missing multiple key pieces.

Reddick also praised Espada’s adaptability, comparing his season to “playing Uno, not poker, with what he’s got.” That perspective echoed what many of the Houston faithful have noted— the second-year manager's familiarity with the organization, having been on the staff since 2018, has made him a trusted figure during turbulent times.

The fan response to Reddick’s defense has been mixed. Some agreed, pointing to the franchise-leading total of injury-related WAR lost as evidence Espada deserves patience. Others argued that standards in Houston demand accountability, no matter the circumstances.

Still, Reddick’s words carry weight. During his four seasons with the organization, he was known as a respected clubhouse voice and a central part of the 2017 championship run. His perspective underscores a larger question in MLB. Should managers be judged on results alone, or the context surrounding them?

For the Astros, the answer to that question will be revealed during the upcoming offseason. With one year left on his deal, and with owner Jim Crane’s track record of abrupt decisions, Espada's job security is not guaranteed. But Reddick’s defense suggests continuity, not change, could be what the team needs to rebound in the 2026 season.