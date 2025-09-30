The Houston Astros' 2025 season ended sooner than the team expected. Despite making a push for a playoff berth in the final stretch of the season, Joe Espada and his team finished just shy of the postseason. Now comes an important offseason for a team in flux. While there are some big decisions facing the team, veterans like Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve will have some input.

Correa re-joined Houston in one of Major League Baseball's biggest 2025 trade deadline deals. He filled a void in the infield left by Isaac Paredes, giving Espada's lineup a significant boost. However, it was too little too late for a team that missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016. With time to deliberate their options, Espada and the front office have big decisions looming.

Espada spoke with The Athletic's Chandler Rome about wait awaits his team. The manager and Dana Brown, the Astros' general manager, want to make sure that Correa and the rest of the team's leaders have their voices heard this winter, especially their new acquisition.

Article Continues Below

“He will be very much involved in my discussions of things we’re going to address in spring training,” Espada said. “I, personally, like to empower some of our leaders to have a say in how we’re going to address aspects of our game we need to address.”

Altuve and Correa are back together and have lead Houston's clubhouse in the second half of the regular season. One win against the Detroit Tigers earlier this season would have made the difference in how their season finished. However, the Astros cannot depend on having the same roster back for the 2026 season.

Framber Valdez is unlikely to stay in Houston this offseason. Without him, the Astros' pitching could take a large step back. Regardless of who stays and goes this winter, Correa, Altuve, and other team leaders will have a part to play in those conversations.