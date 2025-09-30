For eight consecutive seasons, the Houston Astros made the postseason. During that time frame, they won the 2017 and 2021 World Series, plus two more AL Pennants in 2019 and 2022. However, for the first time since 2016, the Astros missed the playoffs. Now the team needs to find a way back in 2026. While many players and manager Joe Espada are disappointed in Houston's extended time off this winter, GM Dana Brown discussed his future a bit with Astros beat writer Chandler Rome. Brown expects to be the team's GM moving forward, as Rome shared via X, formerly Twitter.

“Astros GM Dana Brown declined to discuss his contract, but said, ‘I will tell you, I'm the GM of the Astros and that's what I would expect to be,'” reported Rome on Tuesday. “Asked if he has been given assurances that will be the case going forward, Brown repeated some version of that answer.”

Even though the Astros won't play in October, this season was still a strong one. A surging Seattle Mariners rode a post-trade deadline hot streak to take the AL West from Houston. Meanwhile, an inconsistent form of play over the last few weeks led the Astros to missing out on an AL Wild Card spot. Now, the big question will be this: will Houston owner Jim Crane, who has been known to make some snap decisions in the past, decide to let Brown and/or Espada go? Or will he trust the duo to guide his team back to the postseason in 2026?

Will Astros owner Jim Crane clean house or stay the course?

Despite the disappointing outcome, the Astros are well-positioned to return to the playoffs in 2026. Only starting pitcher Framber Valdez projects to be the only major piece hitting free agency. Depth pieces like catcher Victor Caratini and second baseman Brendan Rodgers are also scheduled to hit the open market, in addition to veteran reliever Hector Neris.

So, the core of the 2025 team that led the AL West for the majority of the season will be back. Veterans Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve will once again return in 2026. So will star designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, ace Hunter Brown, and closer Josh Hader. The roster that Brown has assembled for Espada is a deep one. Will the GM and manager be able to enjoy the fruits of that labor next season, or will Crane decide to go in a new direction?