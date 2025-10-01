The Houston Astros are entering an offseason filled with uncertainty after missing the 2025 MLB playoffs for the first time since 2016. At the center of it all is general manager Dana Brown, whose future remains unclear following a vague response to questions about his contract status.

In a story by The Athletic's Chandler Rome, he cited a USA Today report noting that Brown’s deal includes a 2026 club option that has not been picked up. When asked about it at the team’s season-ending press conference on Tuesday, the Astros GM deflected.

“I don’t want to talk about my contract right now.”

The Astros GM followed up with a firm statement.

“But I will tell you that I am the GM of the Astros.”

When asked whether he had received any assurances regarding his status, he simply repeated the same message.

Article Continues Below

“As I said, I’m the GM of the Astros and that’s what I would expect to be tomorrow and the next day and the next day.”

The noncommittal tone has fueled speculation about the front office’s future. Jim Crane, known for abrupt leadership decisions, notably parted ways with former GM James Click in 2022 under similar circumstances. Click declined a one-year offer after winning the World Series and was let go shortly after. Crane briefly operated as acting GM, making several roster moves later inherited by Brown.

The offseason arrives after a frustrating season for the team. Injuries, offensive inconsistencies, and roster issues derailed a once-promising campaign for Houston. Despite leading the division in July, the Astros finished 87-75 and missed the postseason after the Detroit Tigers held the tiebreaker advantage and claimed the final postseason spot over Houston.

The Astros’ upcoming offseason will be shaped by several key questions — whether Brown will return, whether Crane plans to overhaul the front office, and how the team will address its coaching, health, and approach at the plate going forward.

Brown insists he remains focused on the job. But after a season that fell short of expectations—and with Crane’s track record of swift change—his status remains one of the biggest storylines in Houston this October.