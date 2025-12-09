Trade talks continue this offseason for several players in Major League Baseball, during the league's winter meetings in Orlando, Florida. Another player getting discussed in trade talks is Houston Astros outfielder Jake Meyers. The Pittsburgh Pirates and Kansas City Royals are apparently talking to Houston about a possible deal, per The Athletic.

Houston is in need of pitching this offseason.

“They have spoken to the Pittsburgh Pirates about righty Mike Burrows, but those talks may have cooled since the Pirates acquired outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia from the Red Sox. The Kansas City Royals, dangling lefty Kris Bubic, are another possibility for Meyers, but they are exploring numerous other outfield possibilities as well,” Ken Rosenthal wrote.

Houston is also apparently speaking with Tampa Bay, about sending Meyers to the Rays in exchange for right-handed pitcher Shane Baz. The Astros are reportedly offering Meyers for other Tampa Bay starters as well.

The Pirates have been in talks this offseason with teams, offering pitching for offense. Kansas City is meanwhile rumored to be wanting some outfield help this offseason.

Jake Meyers could be a sold addition to an MLB team

Meyers has proven to be a solid bat during his time in MLB. In the 2025 season, the outfielder hit at a .292 batting average. He collected 100 total hits, including three home runs on the campaign.

The outfielder's best campaign with the Astros came in 2024. That season Meyers hit a career-high 13 home runs, and posted a career-high 61 RBIs. He is also known as an excellent defender.

There are other teams rumored to be interested in Meyers. The Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds have also checked in with the Astros about him, per MLB Trade Rumors.

Meyers has played in Houston since the 2021 season. He was a part of the team's 2022 World Series championship campaign. Meyers has posted more than 1,400 at-bats since he has been in Houston.

Houston finished the 2025 season with a 87-75 record, and placed second in the American League West.