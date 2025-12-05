During this off-season, the Houston Astros have been emphasizing going after pitchers. On Thursday, that continued when the Astros officially announced they had acquired RHP Nico Zeglin from the Chicago Cubs, virtually in the middle of the night, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Since 2021, Zeglin has journeyed from his way college at Gonzaga to the minor leagues and one stint in the Mexican League. In the span of two years in the minors, he had compiled a record of 7-0 with a 0.95 ERA and 90 strikeouts.

Additionally, they relinquished the funds from the international bonus pool. The Astros are coming off a season in which they finished 87-75 and didn't make the playoffs. When it came to pitching, the Astros had a solid core but struggled with depth. As a result, Houston is looking to build up the pitching rotation.

Meanwhile, Zeglin shows great promise. His high strikeout total is a strong indicator of that. The same holds for his wins and ERA. This year, Zeglin had missed the entire season due to injury.

How would Nico Zeglin fit into the Astros mix ?

As was said, the Astros are desperately in need of depth when it comes to pitching. Both Cristian Javier and Spencer Arrighetti are expected to return. This past year, Arrighetti experienced an elbow injury. Meanwhile, Framber Valdez decided to declare for free agency.

Also, young pitchers Lance McCullers Jr., J.P. France, Colton Gordon, and Jason Alexander aren't expected to show a tremendous amount of consistency at this point. All have had to endure periods of inconsistency and injuries.

Recently, the Astros signed Tsung-Chieh Weiss from Korea. As a result, Zeglin will be able to find a place amongst a rotation that has potential, but needs growth. Therefore, it would ideally be a good fit for him given his recent track record.