The Boston Red Sox have already been one of the busiest teams this offseason. Acquiring Sonny Gray via trade gave the Red Sox another quality starting pitcher alongside Garrett Crochet. The ball club is reportedly open to a reunion with third baseman Alex Bregman as well. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Sox are also interested in Houston Astros infielder Isaac Paredes.

Trading for Paredes would prove to be a difficult task, though. He's a versatile 26-year-old who can play first base, third base and second base. A two-time All-Star, the Astros certainly value Paredes. Even if a long-term contract extension doesn't come to fruition between Houston and Paredes, the Astros won't be in a rush to trade him. The infielder is under team control through 2027.

Rosenthal wrote that Houston would be interested in either Payton Tolle or Connelly Early. The Red Sox have pitching depth, so it will be interesting to see if they would be open to moving either pitcher.

The Gray addition makes the idea of moving one of the young hurlers much more realistic. Without Gray, Boston's rotation would have more question marks. With Gray and Crochet leading the way, and with pitchers such as Patrick Sandoval, Brayan Bello and Kutter Crawford also on the roster, moving Early or Tolle to boost the offense is a possible move.

There are no guarantees that the Astros will even want to trade Paredes this offseason. If he is made available in trade talks, though, it seems as if the Red Sox will consider making an offer.