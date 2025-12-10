The Arizona Cardinals are playing out the string once again with Jacob Brissett at quarterback. Despite their lack of playoff aspirations, their injury report is of note for fantasy football managers. On Wednesday, they made a move that could change your fantasy playoffs. The Cardinals have kept Trey Benson on injured reserve due to his knee injury, which ends his season.

“Cardinals are not activating RB Trey Benson; his season is over,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reported.

Benson is not the only Cardinals running back to be out for the year. Former Pittsburgh Steeler James Connor started the year as the feature back, but is out for the year after foot surgery. All of these injuries put Bam Knight in the spotlight as the top running back in the desert.

The Cardinals' offense has been moving the ball since Brissett has taken over at quarterback. Knight has been on and off as the starting running back, with just 34 total yards. He does not provide the fantasy football upside that Conner and Benson would, but he is an option for managers trying to win a championship.

The superstar of the Cardinals' offense in recent weeks has been wide receiver Michael Wilson. He has over 115 yards in three of his last four games, scoring two touchdowns in that run. Since Marvin Harrison Jr has been out, Wilson has stepped up as the top wide receiver.

While they are out of the playoff race in the NFC, the Cardinals have upset potential in December. They face the Houston Texans this week and could throw a wrench into the AFC South race. Then, they have a Berzerker opportunity in Week 18 when they play the Los Angeles Rams. Yes, the 2025 Arizona Cardinals could determine who is the top seed in the NFC this season if they win that game.