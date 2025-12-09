The Houston Astros have returned to the spotlight as offseason Astros trade rumors intensify around their interest in Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Shane Baz, a Houston native whose move would mark a notable homecoming for the club’s rotation. In a report co-written by The Athletic’s Chandler Rome and Ken Rosenthal, the writers noted that Houston has shown real interest in Baz, though no deal is believed to be close at this stage.

The report detailed that the two teams have discussed the framework of a potential trade. While some league sources view a move as unlikely, others indicate the clubs have kept communication open as the Astros search for controllable pitching.

The push for a starter aligns with comments made by general manager Dana Brown, who reiterated his offseason priority.

“The priority is starting pitching,” Brown said. “That’s been the main thing the whole offseason, so we’re trying to keep the main thing the main thing.”

With veteran ace Framber Valdez headed for free agency, Houston is looking to solidify its staff around Hunter Brown. The front office has targeted “young, controllable arms” over expensive free agents — a clear sign the organization is focusing on long-term depth and cost efficiency.

Baz, who logged a 4.87 ERA across 166.1 innings last season, is arbitration-eligible for the first time this winter and under team control through 2028. His underlying metrics suggest better results ahead, and Houston sees him as a buy-low candidate with top-end upside if healthy.

Tampa Bay’s willingness to even discuss Baz hints at potential risk, but Houston remains intrigued. With prospects like Jacob Melton and Zach Cole emerging, outfielder Jake Meyers could serve as a key trade piece to get a deal done.

If discussions gain traction, the Astros could position themselves to bring a hometown arm back to stabilize the rotation and shape the tone of their 2026 push.