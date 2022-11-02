Lance McCullers Jr. gets real on speculation Bryce Harper caught him tipping

Game 3 of the 2022 World Series will be talked about for days to come, mainly because of Lance McCullers Jr.’s meltdown on the mound. McCullers was taken to the woodshed by Bryce Harper and the hot bats of the Philadelphia Phillies, who scored a 7-0 victory on the strength of five home runs off of the Houston Astros’ righty. It was the most home run given up in a World Series game by a pitcher — ever.

Speculations abound that Harper realized early in the game that McCullers was tipping his pitches which helped the Phillies star launch a two-run homer in the first inning. After sending one to the moon, Harper went to teammate Alec Bohm perhaps to relay information that could be about McCullers’ tell.

Lance McCullers Jr. did not really want to talk about it after the game when he was asked whether he thinks that he was giving away too much signal to the Phillies.

“I’m not gonna sit here and say anything like that. I got whooped. End of story,” McCullers said, via Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle.

McCullers also admitted that the Phillies simply had gotten the better of him.

“This has nothing to do with tipping,” McCullers said, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. “Clearly they had a good game plan against me and they executed better than I did.”

McCullers was yanked out of the game after just 4.1 innings, but it was too late in the eyes of many baseball fans. Dusty Baker has caught fire online for his seemingly awful decision to let McCullers out on the mound despite the pitcher clearly getting taken to the woodshed by the Phillies. Lance McCullers Jr. finished with seven earned runs on six hits and 76 pitches.

Game 4 of the 2022 World Series is on Wednesday night 8:03 PM ET.