Lance McCullers Jr. makes ugly World Series history after serving up five home runs to Phillies

Lance McCullers Jr. is not having a good day at all. The Houston Astros right-hander was clobbered on the mound by the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the 2022 World Series. Before he got pulled from the hill, McCullers had already allowed five home runs. If that sounds extremely shocking, it is because it’s the first time ever in the long history of the World Series that a pitcher has allowed that many blasts in a single start.

Lance McCullers Jr. is the first pitcher to ever allow five home runs in a World Series game. — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) November 2, 2022

What Lance McCullers Jr. did should put him near the absolute opposite end of the World Series pitching performance index, with Don Larsen on the other end, of course.

It got pretty testy right away for McCullers, as Phillies superstar Bryce Harper blasted a two-run homer in the first inning to give Philadelphia a 2-0 lead early. Alec Bohm would hit another homer off of Lance McCullers Jr. in the second inning before Brandon Marsh followed that up with another dinger moments later. Kyle Schwarber, who reached home via Harper’s first-inning blast, joined the home run party at the expense of McCullers by taking one deep in the fifth inning that also drove Marsh home. Rhys Hoskins further demoralized McCullers and the Astros with a solo homer in the same inning.

It’s a bit uncharacteristic of McCullers to be that out of control on the mound, particularly in terms of giving up home runs. After posting a 20.0 percent HR/FB rate in 2021, he was able to bring that down to only 10.5 percent in the 2022 regular season. In his first two starts in the 2022 MLB postseason, Lance McCullers Jr. did not allow a home run across 11.0 innings.