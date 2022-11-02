Mattress Mack gets into NSFW spat with Phillies fans at World Series

The Houston Astros are in a 2-1 hole against the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series, and it seems the pressure is starting to get to Mattress Mack. The renowned Houston furniture tycoon and high-stakes sports bettor has a whopping $75 million riding on the Astros to win the World Series. Some Phillies fans had some fun at Mack’s expense after Game 3, and the 71-year-old did not take kindly to their antics. In a clip that has since gone viral, Mattress Mack could be seen shouting expletives at a group of Phillies fans who were likely giving him grief over the loss.

Philly fans have broken Mattress Mack pic.twitter.com/t3XcuPQjEX — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) November 2, 2022

Mack, who appeared to be walking with some sort of security, could be seen turning and shouting at a group of Phillies fans. Mack let out a handful of NSFW remarks in the direction of the fans, shouting “F*** you!” several times before being led away from the scene. Despite being 71 years old, Mack looked ready to throw hands with the group of Phillies fans.

It’s easy to see why Mack was frustrated. With $75 million riding on the Astros, seeing the team go down 2-1 in a lopsided defeat can’t feel good. One can only imagine the amount of chirping Phillies fans have probably directed at Mack throughout the series, and it seems he reached his boiling point on Tuesday night.

Unfortunately for Mack, the next two games of the World Series will also be held in Philadelphia, so if he wants to be in attendance at the game, he’ll be deep into enemy lines. The series will return to Houston for Games 6 and 7, if necessary, where the surroundings will be a lot more friendly and favorable for Mattress Mack.