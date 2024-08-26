Great plays are sometimes painful. Take for example what happened to Houston Astros outfielder Mauricio Dubon on Sunday night during a series finale against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.

With Houston leading by two runs in the seventh inning, Orioles third baseman Ramon Urias made contact with a ball that he sent deep into left field. Dubon immediately went after the ball and was able to pull off a sensational backhanded catch to record a flyout. However, Dubon was not able to control his momentum, resulting in him slamming violently into the wall.

Dubon spent some time on the ground wincing in pain but reportedly managed to walk off the field on his own. The 30-year-old Honduran was replaced in the game in the eighth inning by pinch-hitter Jake Myers.

Dubon did not just make his presence felt defensively. Before he exited the contest, he was 2-for-3 at the plate, though, he was not able to record a run.

Through 108 games and 322 at-bats in the 2024 MLB regular season, Dubon has slashed .252/.282/.357 with just four home runs and 37 RBIs.

The good news for Dubon is that his effort was not wasted, as the Astros eventually won the game, 6-3. Moreover, it doesn't seem he's dealing with a serious injury.

“The doctor came and see him,” Houston manager Joe Espada said about Dubon after the game, per the Associated Press. “He’s fine, but he’s just going to be sore just because of how hard he ran into that wall.”

Hopefully for Dubon, he'll be pain-free once the three-game series in the City of Brotherly Love kicks off this Monday night when the Astros get Ronel Blanco the ball against the Philadelphia Phillies.

With their win, the Astros were able to split the four-game series against Baltimore. Houston won the first game of the series, while the Orioles took the next two before the Astros closed it out with a victory that improved their record to 70-60. At the moment, Dubon and the Astros have a 4.5-game lead over their rivals in the American League West division with the Seattle Mariners being their biggest threat.

Fans react to incredible catch by Astros' Mauricio Dubon

“Incredible effort to make this catch,” said @optimal_bets.

“Wow amazing he still held on to the ball!!👀 hope he will be ok🙏🏽,” shared @hrm4449.

“Glad Dubon could walk off, but tough to see him leave the game after that catch,” commented @minnalmurali_.

“What a catch! Glad to hear he walked off, but hope he recovers quickly,” chimed in @ItsRajCric.

“Damn that hurt me. Fearless play right there man,” said @EthMoonShot5.