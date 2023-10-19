The Houston Astros are simply like that cockroach that wouldn't die even in the aftermath of a nuclear explosion. Even though they may be facing a deficit in whatever playoff series they're in, they always have a chance to win because of how much talent they've amassed up and down the roster. And in Game 3 of the ALCS against the Texas Rangers, the Astros showed once again why they're one of the most feared teams in the league courtesy of their best slugger, Yordan Alvarez.

On Wednesday night, facing the prospect of going down 3-0 on the road, Alvarez took it upon himself to prop up the Astros offense en route to an 8-5 victory. The 26-year old designated hitter went 2-4 on the night with two runs batted in and two runs; Alvarez tallying an RBI almost always means a victory for the Astros — a correlation that became even stronger in the aftermath of their Game 3 win.

According to OptaSTATS, the Astros are now 18-2 all-time in the postseason whenever Yordan Alvarez drives in at least one run. (He has driven in a run in 37 percent of his total postseason games.) And in doing so, Alvarez joined an exclusive two-man club in which only Lou Gehrig, the esteemed New York Yankees hitter and first ballot Hall of Famer, belongs in. Gehrig is the only other player to have a win rate of at least 90 percent whenever he drives in a run during the playoffs; like Alvarez, Gehrig's Yankees also went 18-2.

Of course, scoring runs is directly correlated to winning baseball games, so it's no surprise to see that whenever Alvarez is a driving force of the Astros' offense, the Astros usually flourish. But as is the case in every team sport, the team also has to provide support, lest they strand their best player on an island. In Game 3 against the Rangers, that's exactly what the likes of Jose Altuve and Mauricio Dubon did, providing support at the plate to enable Alvarez's greatness.

Now, the Astros will have the momentum entering Game 4 of the ALCS; the hope now is that Yordan Alvarez continues to punish the Rangers pitching staff at the heart of the order.