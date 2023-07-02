The Houston Astros have been without Yordan Alvarez and his prodigious bat since early June. But as Alvarez ramps up his return to the Astros, Alvarez has been able to be more active in his rehab.

Alvarez was able to take batting practice at 60 percent intensity on Sunday is hoping to ramp it up on Monday, via Julia Morales of AT&T Sportsnet. Alvarez's goal is to be hitting on the field in the coming week.

The powerful slugger is currently working his way back from a right oblique strain. While there's no set date for Alvarez's return, he seems on track for his previously reported mid-July return.

Whenever Alvarez does get back on the field, it will be a massive addition for the Astros. Before going down, Alvarez was hitting .277 with 17 home runs and 55 RBI. He has 30+ home runs and 90+ RBI the past two seasons. Alongside winning a World Series with Houston, Alvarez is a former Rookie of the Year, Silver Slugger, ALCS MVP and All-Star.

With the Astros holding a 46-38 record, they sit four games behind the Texas Rangers for the AL West lead. Getting a bat like Yordan Alvarez back would certainly help Houston's postseason chances.

Alvarez will still need to continue his rehab and ultimately get clearance for full baseball activities. However, he is at least ramping things up in the meantime. The Astros will patiently wait for Alvarez's return but will hope to have their big slugger back in the lineup shortly after the All-Star break.