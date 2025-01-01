The Houston Astros were eliminated by the Detroit Tigers in the AL Wild Card series in 2024. It was the first time since 2016 that they were not in the American League Championship Series. It also signaled the end of an era, as Kyle Tucker has been traded and Alex Bregman will likely leave in free agency. The Astros could trade Jose Altuve this offseason to shake up the AL landscape.

This trade is beyond unrealistic. The Astros signed Altuve to a monster contract that keeps him around through 2029. The first year of that deal is 2025. But it is a reasonable cap hit, at $32.5 million. If the Astros are not going to spend money to keep Bregman, Tucker, Gerrit Cole, George Springer, or Carlos Correa, it's not out of the question that they would get value back for Altuve. They are coming off a historic run of success but greatness does not last forever. A trade would help them get back to the ALCS quicker than running out this team next year, even after signing Christian Walker.

The Astros benefitted from being in a weak division in 2024. While the Rangers were dealing with incredible injuries, the Mariners blew a ten-game lead and the Athletics and Angels never contended. That doesn't take anything away from their incredible second half but it shows that there are flaws with this team.

Should the Astros trade Jose Altuve?

While Altuve is 35 years old, he would be a great addition to a young contender. Former Houston manager AJ Hinch coaches the Detroit Tigers and they have a young core ready to win. Javier Baez fell out of favor and the team took off after he got hurt. Dumping Baez and adding Altuve would cost a lot in terms of prospects but would make them a contender in the American League.

The Astros will likely be in the playoff discussion again in 2025. Even after they started 14-25, they won enough games to stick around and make the postseason. Every player on the team has incredible experience and did not get scared by their slow start. Even with their team getting significantly worse by trading Tucker and losing Bregman, they will still be around.

Before 2017, there were not many great moments in Houston Astros history. Their 2005 National League title was their only World Series appearance before they won in '17. They were also fresh off a nine-season postseason drought. The core, centered around Altuve, brought the first two championships to Space City, and trading arguably the best player in franchise history would be a brutal way for that to end.

There is no doubt that the Astros could get something back for Altuve. Teams are desperate for players who can hit and field and are not afraid of the postseason lights. But Houston should trust their scouting system and ability to build through the draft when making this deal. If they do not get the right prospects back, they should not trade him.

Other possible Houston trades

There is almost no chance that the Astros trade Jose Altuve this offseason but if they did, it would change everything. They should not make the trade unless they are blown away by an offer and simply must take it.

One slightly more likely trade the Astros could make is dealing Framber Valdez. The starting pitcher will be an unrestricted free agent at 32 years old next offseason. If they dealt him, their rotation depth would be a serious concern and need to be addressed this offseason.

The Astros will likely contend for the playoffs again even after their rough offseason. Because of that, they won't trade Jose Altuve but don't be stunned if he ends his career in a different uniform if 2025 does not go well.