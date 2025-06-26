There's no question that Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña is having a super season. The hope is for him to stay with Astros for the long haul.

As of now, Peña is batting .325 with 11 home runs, 40 RBIs, and 101 hits. Meanwhile, the Astros are 47-33 and in first place in the American League West.

Much of Peña's success is attributed to both his talent and that of fellow infielder and former Astro Carlos Correa.

Peña said that Correa helped him appreciate the process of being a good ballplayer, per Chandler Rome of The Athletic.

“I’ve learned more about flushing games — good or bad,” Peña said. “Before, I felt like I was good at flushing bad games, but I’d ride the good games. But now: good games, bad games, eat your dinner, do your recovery, go to sleep. (Then) you have to do it again. Now, it’s about staying neutral.”

Peña's performance is a far cry from when he started the year. In the first 25 games, he batted. 244 with 15 strikeouts.

Since then, Peña has batted .364 in the last 51 games.

He has been with the Astros since 2022. Peña was a key factor in their winning the World Series that year and was named the ALCS MVP.

This year, he is a strong candidate for AL MVP. There are reports that Pena's $100 million contract negotiations have been put on hold.

He is under contract with the Astros due to arbitration until 2027.

The mentorship of Carlos Correa to Jeremy Peña

Since joining the Astros, Peña has been under the watchful eye of Correa, who left in 2021. Correa took him under his wing and since then provide support and guidance.

Eventually, Correa knew that Peña would eventually take over as starting shortstop. But decided to mold him into a viable player.

Correa is now with the Minnesota Twins.