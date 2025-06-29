The Houston Astros are vying for a series win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday. They entered the day 6.5 games up on the Seattle Mariners in the AL West and could cruise to another playoff spot. But a big injury could cost Houston games as the second half begins. Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena missed his second straight game on Sunday with a rib injury that Joe Espada is downplaying.

“It’s just still pretty sore, so no need to rush to get him in there,” Espada said, per the Associated Press.

Pena was hit by a pitch in Friday's win over the Cubs, causing soreness in his ribs. He did not play in Saturday's 12-3 loss to Chicago and will not play Sunday. Utility man Mauricio Dubon took over at shortstop on Saturday, going 0-3 in the loss.

Article Continues Below

Pena has put together a resurgent season as the Astros' shortstop. After winning the ALCS and World Series MVP in 2022, he had a couple of disappointing seasons. In 2023 and 2024, he combined for a .703 OPS. This year, he has an .867 OPS with his elite defense continuing.

The Astros have not gotten elite seasons out of any of their other name-brand players. Jose Altuve has struggled at his new position and has a -0.2 bWAR. Christian Walker has been disastrous after signing a big free-agent contract, with a dreadful .281 on-base percentage. And Yordan Alvarez has only played 29 games while dealing with injuries.

Despite all of that, the Astros are atop the AL West. Their pitching has been elite while Pena has carried the offense. They have taken advantage of the slumping Mariners to jump out to a massive lead. But after last year, they know no division lead is safe before the All-Star Break. They need to get Pena back and hitting soon to ensure a playoff spot.