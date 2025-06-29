The Houston Astros are vying for a series win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday. They entered the day 6.5 games up on the Seattle Mariners in the AL West and could cruise to another playoff spot. But a big injury could cost Houston games as the second half begins. Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena missed his second straight game on Sunday with a rib injury that Joe Espada is downplaying.

“It’s just still pretty sore, so no need to rush to get him in there,” Espada said, per the Associated Press.

Pena was hit by a pitch in Friday's win over the Cubs, causing soreness in his ribs. He did not play in Saturday's 12-3 loss to Chicago and will not play Sunday. Utility man Mauricio Dubon took over at shortstop on Saturday, going 0-3 in the loss.

Article Continues Below
More Houston Astros News
Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) leads off second base against the Houston Astros in the first inning at Minute Maid Park.
MLB rumors: Astros linked to Orioles star trade in ‘aggressive’ searchTroy Finnegan ·
May 16, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. (43) comes off the field after pitching against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Astros’ Lance McCullers Jr. accepts NL Central woes with ‘daddy’ claimAbdullah Imran ·
Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) works out prior to the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Daikin Park.
Astros’ Yordan Alvarez continues to progress towards injury return on birthdayAlex House ·
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Michael Soroka (34) pitches the ball during the second inning against The Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Scherzer, Kepler
3 sneaky trades Astros must make to boost World Series chancesZachary Howell ·
Apr 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña (3) at bat during the third inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.
Carlos Correa’s role in resurgent Jeremy Peña seasonZachary Draves ·
Houston Astros catcher Victor Caratini (17) congratulates relief pitcher Josh Hader (71) after the win against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Astros’ Josh Hader matches franchise history in dominant win over PhilliesJosh Davis ·

Pena has put together a resurgent season as the Astros' shortstop. After winning the ALCS and World Series MVP in 2022, he had a couple of disappointing seasons. In 2023 and 2024, he combined for a .703 OPS. This year, he has an .867 OPS with his elite defense continuing.

The Astros have not gotten elite seasons out of any of their other name-brand players. Jose Altuve has struggled at his new position and has a -0.2 bWAR. Christian Walker has been disastrous after signing a big free-agent contract, with a dreadful .281 on-base percentage. And Yordan Alvarez has only played 29 games while dealing with injuries.

Despite all of that, the Astros are atop the AL West. Their pitching has been elite while Pena has carried the offense. They have taken advantage of the slumping Mariners to jump out to a massive lead. But after last year, they know no division lead is safe before the All-Star Break. They need to get Pena back and hitting soon to ensure a playoff spot.