Kyle Tucker made his long-awaited return to Houston this weekend — and he did it in style. The former Astros star turned Cubs slugger received a hero’s welcome Friday night from the Minute Maid Park crowd, many of whom wore golden crowns in tribute to his “King Tuck” nickname. But on Saturday, when he reminded everyone exactly why he once ruled the right-field seats in Houston, the cheers turned to boos — and Tucker loved every second of it.

“That’s a good thing,” Tucker said with a grin after the Cubs’ 12-3 victory. “That means we’re doing our job over here.”

Tucker, traded to Chicago over the offseason, torched his former team with a four-hit night that included a three-run home run in the fourth inning off former teammate Lance McCullers Jr. The blast, his 17th of the season, helped spark a seven-run frame that turned a 2-1 deficit into a blowout.

“I’m happy for him to come back here and have a night like that,” said Cubs manager Craig Counsell. “He had a big night. That was an all-around great game.”

Kyle Tucker homers in return to Houston, Cubs look for series win on Sunday

Tucker singled in the first inning and swiped his 20th base of the year, doubled and scored in the sixth, and came around again in the eighth after a single. He finished a triple shy of the cycle, tying career highs with four hits and four runs scored.

Beyond the numbers — a .291 average, 17 home runs, 20 steals, and more walks than strikeouts — Tucker’s all-around performance reminded Houston of what it gave up. In right field, he tracked down a deep drive in the gap for a crucial out, flashing the Gold Glove form he showed in 2022.

“He’s super athletic,” said Cubs starter Colin Rea. “Obviously, he does what he does at the plate, but I think he gets slept on as far as what he can do in the outfield.”

The seven-run inning included back-to-back homers from Michael Busch and Nico Hoerner, an RBI single from Ian Happ, and a sac fly from Pete Crow-Armstrong. It erased the momentum from Cam Smith’s homer in the third — a symbolic subplot, as Smith was one of the prospects Houston acquired in the deal for Tucker.

Still, Tucker had the final say, and the moment wasn’t lost on him.

“I played here for a good while,” he said. “The fans here are great. Just to be a part of that fan base at the time was really special.” Even if they were booing him on Saturday, King Tuck clearly hasn’t lost his crown.