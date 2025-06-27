Gerrit Cole, Carlos Correa, Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker and Justin Verlander. They are all gone, and yet the Houston Astros (48-33) remain a perennial American League contender. They continue to overcome major departures and constant pitching injuries, proving just how strong a foundation the organization has set in place. Yordan Alvarez is still under contract with the team, but the Stros have also survived his absence for much of the season. The question is, though, can the club maintain its winning ways without its top slugger?

Houston hopes it will not have to wait long enough to find out. The three-time All-Star, who turned 28 years old on Friday, is making notable progress in his recovery from a hand fracture, as reiterated by Aaron Raley of The Sporting News. Alvarez started swinging a bat earlier in the week, marking the first time he has reached such a benchmark since early May. Pushing toward a comeback, albeit gradually, should make his big day much sweeter.

Astros always seem to find a way

As highlighted above, the Astros are masters at adapting to their situation, as they frequently identify viable replacement options. They do not have the look of a squad that presently owns a six and a half game lead in the AL West, and yet, here they are. There are a number of reasons why the offense is getting by without a first-rate hitter like Alvarez.

Jeremy Pena boasts the second-highest WAR in MLB and is ascending into true stardom this season, despite brutally not being in the running to start at the 2025 All-Star Game. Isaac Paredes, who came over from the Chicago Cubs in the Tucker trade, paces the team with 16 home runs and has acclimated to his new environment nicely. Jose Altuve is still a capable contributor in his 15th big-league season. Former first-round pick Cam Smith is holding his own as a rookie. And the supposedly one-dimensional Jake Meyers is hitting above .300.

But Houston still needs a healthy Yordan Alvarez in order to complete their ultimate agenda. Slowly but surely, that day appears to be coming.