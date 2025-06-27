The Houston Astros have used a dominant stretch to grow their lead in the American League West. Joe Espada's team has won seven of their last ten games. Standout seasons from Astros like Jeremy Pena have helped the team bounce back from a season where they fell short of their high standards. However, the trade deadline is a chance for Houston to get even better.

The Astros sent Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs this offseason. The NL MVP candidate will have his homecoming this weekend as the Astros host the Cubs for a three-game set. He has a chance to show Houston just how big of a mistake they made by letting him go. Espada has tried everything to make up for his absence, including throwing Jose Altuve into the Astros' outfield.

Houston won their division and cruised into the playoffs last season. However, an embarrassing sweep at the hands of the Detroit Tigers had fans wondering if their dynasty is over. For the most part, the Astros have silenced their doubters, but the shortcomings on their roster are noticeable.

If Yordan Alvarez comes back from Houston's injured list fully recovered, the Astros should be feared. He doesn't need to be the only injection of energy into the lineup this season. It is up to the front office to make the right deal to bring in an impact player.

Here are three trades that the Astros could make to catch the league off guard before the deadline.

Toronto Blue Jays Starting Pitcher Max Scherzer

Astros receive: SP Max Scherzer

Blue Jays receive: SP Bruce Mayer

Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown have done a great job at the front of Espada's starting rotation. However, the pitchers behind him have not produced nearly as much. Lance McCullers Jr. is on Houston's IL yet again after spending more than a year out with injury. Cristian Javier is still working his way back to the mound, and Colton Gordon is unproven in high-leverage games.

Max Scherzer, on the other hand, is one of the most experienced starters in today's game. At 40 years old, the former Cy Young Award winner has done almost everything a pitcher can do in Major League Baseball. Scherzer just returned from the IL himself and will make his next start against the New York Yankees early next week.

His injuries could be a big concern for a Blue Jays team that relies heavily on their pitching. On the other hand, Espada's team has the depth to cover for Scherzer should he miss any more time. Houston's traded deadline approach should be targeting players with high upside with low risk. Because of the makeup of their team, Scherzer fits that mold perfectly.

Philadelphia Phillies Outfielder Max Kepler

Astros receive: OF Max Kepler

Phillies receive: OF Alejandro Nunez

This trade is specifically to help Altuve and Jacob Melton in the outfield. Kepler has plenty of experience after spending the first decade of his career with the Minnesota Twins. During his time there, the 11-year pro played in the postseason four times, which would help him fit in on a veteran roster in Houston.

Kepler is upset with his lack of starts with the Phillies this season. Trading for him requires Espada to convince him to accept a smaller role. However, the Astros could help him feel wanted and needed, especially with Melton on the injured list. He also gives them enough defense in the field that Espada does not have to worry about any blunders in big spots.

Kepler's contract is an expiring deal that takes the risk out of a potential trade. The Phillies are under as much pressure as anyone to make a deal this summer. However, Philadelphia's focus on Luis Robert Jr. could work to the Astros' advantage. If they can poach Kepler from the Phillies, it could help them more in the long run and in the postseason.

Washington Nationals Starting Pitcher Michael Soroka

Astros receive: SP Michael Soroka

Nationals receive: SP Miguel Ullula

The Nationals' season is all but over as the calendar turns to July. They are more than ten games out of the race in the NL East and the NL Wild Card picture. Michael Soroka, who has spent his fair share of time on the IL this season, has not helped. The former All-Star starter has struggled to stay on the field and recapture the magic he had back in 2019.

More than five years after his peak, Soroka is in the middle of his prime. However, his best games might be behind him. Luckily for contenders around the league, they don't need him at his best. Soroka could be one of many Nationals moved next month, setting the table for Houston to jump at the opportunity.

At just 27 years old, Soroka could come in and help immediately in a situation where he is under far less pressure. He would be, at best, the fourth pitcher in Espada's rotation. Playing with an offense as good as the Astros' should help Soroka's confidence and his numbers increase. Trading for him would cost more than an older player would, but Houston could chose to invest in his future.