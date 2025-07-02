The Astros hoped that the return of Yordan Alvarez from injury would mark a turning point. Instead, a fresh setback has clouded those plans. During a recent batting session, Alvarez felt renewed soreness in his previously fractured right hand. The team immediately shut down his rehab.

Out since May 2, Yordan Alvarez had worked his way toward live hitting. But pain returned in the same fourth metacarpal that had sidelined him earlier. He’s now set to see a hand specialist. The team expects answers in the coming days. Surgery remains possible, but no decision has been made yet, according to general manager Dana Brown.

“It’s too early to tell right now. I hope not. We’ll know after he sees the specialist.”

This delay goes beyond medical concerns; it affects the lineup. Alvarez is Houston’s top left-handed bat. Without him, the offense has lacked balance and power. Internal replacements haven’t filled the gap.

Alvarez struggled early in the season, slashing .210/.306/.340 with three home runs in 28 games. Still, his upside remains huge. Coaches felt encouraged by his recent progress. He had begun dry swings and light hitting before pain forced another pause.

Now, the Astros are weighing trade options. With the July 31 deadline approaching, the team is eyeing left-handed hitters. Depending solely on Alvarez feels risky if the injury lingers.

Despite this latest setback, team leaders remain hopeful. General Manager Dana Brown said, “It’s a tough pill to swallow, but his health is the most important thing. We’re not going to force anything.”

Yordan Alvarez remains committed to the Astros despite the injury. Manager Joe Espada added, “He’s doing everything in his power to get back. We’ve just got to give it time.”

The Astros still lead the American League West, but the margin is thin. Their next steps will depend on Alvarez’s status. In the meantime, the front office must prepare for more time without its premier slugger. The coming days could shape both his return and the team’s trade strategy.

Can Houston stay on top without their star slugger?

