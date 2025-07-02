Victor Caratini picked the perfect moment to remind Astros fans that this team still has plenty of firepower — even without its biggest bat in the lineup.

In the bottom of the seventh inning Tuesday night, Caratini launched a clutch grand slam against the Colorado Rockies, breaking open what had been a tight game and giving Astros fans something to cheer for. The towering shot extended Houston’s lead to 6-2 and gave the veteran catcher his seventh home run of the season.

It was a defining moment in a game that had been anything but smooth for the Astros, who entered the series hot and looking to command the AL West. Caratini’s blast not only gave Houston breathing room but also served as a much-needed jolt for a fanbase grappling with concerning news about designated hitter Yordan Alvarez.

Earlier Tuesday, the Astros announced that Alvarez, who has been sidelined since May 2, experienced a setback in his recovery from a fractured right hand. The 28-year-old slugger had resumed workouts and even took batting practice over the weekend, but upon arriving at the team’s spring training complex in Florida, he reported pain and soreness once again.

Yordan Alvarez won't be back anytime soon for the Astros

“It’s a tough time going through this with Yordan,” Astros GM Dana Brown told reporters, via the Associated Press. “But I know that he’s still feeling pain and the soreness in his hand. We’re not going to try to push it or force him through anything. We’re just going to allow him to heal and get a little bit more answers.”

That news cast a shadow over what was otherwise a solid showing from the Astros, who have struggled to find offensive consistency in Alvarez’s absence. The power-hitting DH owns a career .959 OPS and remains one of the most feared hitters in the game. His prolonged absence has left a gaping hole in the middle of the order, and fans had been eagerly anticipating his return.

“We felt like he was close because he had felt so good of late,” Brown said. “But this is certainly news that we didn’t want.”

With Alvarez now shut down indefinitely while he consults a specialist, contributions like Caratini’s become all the more vital. While not typically known for his power, the 30-year-old backstop has delivered timely hits throughout the season and has quickly become a fan favorite for his gritty approach and poise in big moments.

“I’m just trying to do my part,” Caratini said postgame. “We all know how important Yordan is to this team, but until he’s back, everyone’s got to step up.”

And step up he did.

Caratini’s grand slam came off Rockies reliever Victor Vodnik, who had just entered the game with the bases loaded and one out. The Astros catcher wasted no time, jumping on a hanging curveball and depositing it into the Crawford Boxes. The crowd erupted, and even Caratini — usually stoic — allowed himself a brief celebration rounding the bases.

With the win, the Astros not only padded their record but also gave fans a glimpse of the team’s depth and resilience. If they’re going to stay in the playoff hunt while Alvarez heals, moments like Caratini’s grand slam may have to become more common.

Still, the question looming over Houston is when — or if — their star DH will return. For now, Caratini’s heroics offered a timely reminder: this team isn’t out of fight just yet.