Yordan Alvarez has been out with injury since early May after it was revealed he had suffered a fracture in his hand. Expectations were for the Houston Astros star to make his return soon; however, it appears there was a setback that will likely concern the fan base.

Reports indicate that the 28-year-old slugger experienced soreness in his hand during his rehab, according to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. The Astros are sending Yordan Alvarez to a specialist to conduct further testing. The actual diagnosis is unknown at this time.

“Yordan Alvarez’s rehab in Florida has been shut down after his hand became sore again Monday. He’s set to see a specialist.”

The Astros should receive more information regarding Alvarez's situation in the coming days. Hopefully, it's nothing more than just typical soreness. But only time will tell exactly what's going on with him.

It's a less-than-ideal situation for Alvarez and the Astros, as Houston is without one of its top hitters. The good news is that the club is still in first place in the AL West, as the team owns a six-game lead over the second-placed Seattle Mariners.

But not having Yordan Alvarez in the lineup is a problem the Astros have had to deal with all season. The three-time All-Star has only played in 29 games this year with just 100 at-bats under his belt. It's a shame he's struggling to remain healthy, as Alvarez was displaying potential for a big year, which is the norm for him.

Before sustaining the fractured hand, Yordan Alvarez managed to own a .210 batting average and .306 OBP while recording 21 hits, three home runs, and 18 RBIs. Houston will have to continue playing without its star outfielder for the time being. The Astros are set to take on the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday. A win gives the club its 51st victory on the season.