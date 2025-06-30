The Houston Astros have soared out to a 6.5-game lead in the American League West. Even with an improved offense in Seattle and dominant pitching from the Texas Rangers, Houston remains atop the division. A massive reason why is shortstop Jeremy Pena, who has broken out after two poor seasons. But on Monday, the Astros put Pena on the injured list with a rib fracture suffered on a hit-by-pitch.

“Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena, who was having the finest season of his career and headed to the All-Star Game, is now headed to the IL with a rib fracture,” Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported.

Pena is hitting .322 through 82 games, with 11 homers, 15 steals, and a .867 OPS. He was playing an elite defensive shortstop while playing at a 20-20 pace before this injury. Now, the Astros will have to rely on players who have not been very good this year to keep their offense afloat.

Christian Walker was the Astros' big free agency signing this offseason. In 81 games, he has a .653 OPS with a -1.0 bWAR. There is still time for that to turn around. But without Pena, he does not have protection in the lineup.

This injured list stint could keep Pena out until the All-Star Break, which is two weeks away. That means Houston will play key sets against the Dodgers, Guardians, and Rangers without their shortstop. But the first series after the break might be the biggest of their season. The Astros need Pena back when they head to Seattle for three games after the break. If he is there, they could take a commanding lead in the division.

Pena jumped onto the scene as a rookie when he won the ALCS and World Series MVP in 2022. But the two years that followed that were rough, with a combined .703 OPS. Just as he was ascending again, he hits the injured list.