Domingo German threw the 24th perfect game in MLB history on Wednesday night in Oakland, another crushing blow to the struggling A's franchise. The Athletics were mercilessly roasted on Twitter after putting up a goose egg against German and the New York Yankees.

The main refrain was that “nothing should count against the 2023 Oakland Athletics” because of how bad the team has been.

The Athletics had not had a perfect game thrown against them since 1904, when it was thrown by the one and only Cy Young, per MLB reporter Bob Nightengale.

The last perfect game against the #Athletics before tonight?

The last perfect game against the #Athletics before tonight?

Would you believe Cy Young on May 5, 1904?

It was the fourth perfect game in Yankees history, giving the storied franchise 1/6th of the total perfect games ever. Another user gave perspective about how rare it is to see a perfect game, and how it put the cherry on top of the disastrous season for the A's.

Domingo Germán has just thrown the 24th perfect game in MLB history. It's the first perfect game since Felix Hernandez on August 15, 2012. It is the 4th perfect game in Yankees history, and the first of the 21st century. Perhaps the cherry on top of the 2023 Oakland Athletics.

One fan made sure to get a joke in about the World Series, noting that the 1988 Dodgers had a perfect game thrown against them and still won it all. The chances of the A's joining that contingent are next to zero, as the last place club sits with +100000 odds to win the World Series.

The 1988 Dodgers are the only World Series winning team to be perfect game'd. If Domingo German finishes this off, the 2023 Oakland Athletics have a chance to join that group.

The A's are 29 games back, and 40 games under .500 at 21-61. They have the worst record in the MLB, and the few fans that show up to the ballpark wear shirts begging the owner to sell the team. Oakland has the lowest payroll in the league, and look to be en route to Las Vegas in the next couple years as the franchise goes from bad to worse.