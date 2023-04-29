Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The Oakland Athletics are in the midst of a pitiful exodus from their home city and to Las Vegas in the near future. The ownership group, led by John Fisher, has sat on its hands for long enough to get the approval for a relocation. Fans of the team are not pleased in the slightest and let the franchise know about it.

The Athletics were treated to chants of “Sell the team!” and banners echoing the sentiment in their 11-7 loss to the Cincinnati Reds, according to Max Miller of the Associated Press. Second baseman Tony Kemp and manager Mark Kotsay said that the fans have the right to express their disappointment, though it isn’t easy at all to take in stride.

“Obviously, they have every right to do what they want and wear whatever T-shirts they want, say what they want, because they paid for their ticket,” Kemp said, via AP. “So yeah, it’s unfortunate that it’s come to this situation…The players are in a tough spot just because we feel the support of the fans, but there’s nothing that we can do but go out there and play our best every day.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kotsay’s players are put in the difficult situation of playing for a team that’s basically dead to the surrounding region. The team’s quality players have all been shipped off and the current roster is just terrible. Their 5-22 record is the worst in MLB and despite very promising starts to the season for some hitters, the offense is bad. The pitching is even worse. No starters have an ERA below six right now.

“I think the fans have the right to come out and voice their opinions,” Kotsay said, via AP. “For us as players, in-game, that’s not really a distraction.”

The Athletics will at least hear the positive roar of the crowd one time this season. Fans have planned for a reverse boycott on June 13 to prove that there are still passionate fans out there in Oakland. The next few years are sure to be painful ones for the coaches and players who have to reap the punishments of a greedy owner.