The owners unanimously voted for the Athletics to move from Oakland to Las Vegas, according to Nightengale. After a lot of drama and not being able to secure plans for a new stadium in Oakland, the Athletics will be leaving.

The Athletics will join the Raiders, Golden Knights, Aces and some other teams in Las Vegas.

There has been some skepticism about whether or not the Athletics would be successful in Las Vegas, but there was also no better perceived alternative.

The Athletics have been in Oakland since 1968, so it will be weird for many to see the franchise move. They won the World Series four times in the city, bringing home the trophy in 1972, 1973, 1974 and 1989.

A 75% vote was needed, and eight no votes would have blocked the move, but as noted above, owners unanimously approved the relocation.

The Athletics have not been a team that runs a high payroll while in Oakland. They are known for developing players and contending that way, before either letting them walk or trading them for more assets to try to contend a few years down the line.

Before the 2022 season, the team traded players like Matt Olson and Matt Chapman, which signaled another rebuild in Oakland.

It will be interesting to see if the Athletics are willing to spend more when they move to Las Vegas to get some excitement going for the team after the move.