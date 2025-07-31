The Toronto Blue Jays have made their first MLB trade deadline move. They picked up a much-needed starter, trading a top-five prospect for Cleveland Guardians starter Shane Bieber. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal says that they are not ready to stop there. Athletics closer Mason Miller is the next target for the Blue Jays ahead of the trade deadline.

“The Jays were in on the Minnesota Twins’ Jhoan Duran and are also among the teams pursuing the Athletics’ Mason Miller, according to sources briefed on their discussions. The San Diego Padres are believed to be mounting the most aggressive pursuit of Miller. It’s unclear whether the Jays would part with the package necessary to land a closer who would come with four additional years of control,” Rosenthal wrote.

The Blue Jays have soared to a division lead thanks to a great summer, but needed pitching at the trade deadline. Even with Max Scherzer's recent rise, Bieber will be a welcome addition to their rotation. Pushing in all of the chips to land Miller would put a lot of pressure on the 2025 season.

Miller would be a huge addition to a shaky Blue Jays bullpen. Closer Jeff Hoffman has struggled this year, with a 4.76 ERA and four blown saves. Miller could push Hoffman to the eighth inning role, creating a dynamic one-two punch. Plus, Miller is under team control through the 2029 season.

This would cost the Blue Jays an incredible number of prospects. Considering the hitter-friendly park and the poor early returns on the Luis Severino free-agency signing, it may be difficult for the Athletics to land a free-agent pitcher while in Sacramento. Five of Toronto's top six prospects are pitchers, so it is a great match.

The MLB trade deadline is at 6 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, and ClutchPoints has you covered all day long. Where will Mason Miller land?