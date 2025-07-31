The Athletics are in the basement of the American League West heading into the MLB trade deadline. They should be sellers before Thursday afternoon's deadline, and that could include a big piece. Mason Miller could be on the move, with Athletics legend Dallas Braden hinting at the possibility in a cryptic tweet.

“Not here to break the news. Just here to help mend the broken hearts,” Braden posted on social media.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal added reporting to the post, connecting the San Diego Padres to the Athletics' closer. “How this all will play out is anyone’s guess. If [Padres GM AJ] Preller acquires Miller, will he trade Padres closer Robert Suarez? Will he also move right-hander Dylan Cease, a target of the Houston Astros and other clubs, and backfill with another starter? When the dust settles, will he end up with Duran after all? The only thing clear is that Preller appears poised for a blockbuster. Maybe more than one.”

Miller was held out of a save situation on Wednesday night, sending off alarm bells for everyone following the MLB trade deadline. The Athletics should be selling off pieces, and trading Miller would bring in a massive haul of prospects. A flamethrowing closer with four years of team control is a massive asset at the trade deadline.

The Athletics entered the season with the 21st-ranked prospect pipeline, according to MLB.com. Nick Kurtz and Jacob Wilson are vying for the AL Rookie of the Year, but there are not many players following them in the system. Trading Miller would significantly enhance their pipeline rankings and position them for a bright future.

While Miller's stats are not as good as they were last year, his incredible velocity has teams high on his potential. Could the Padres pull off this deal before 6 p.m. Eastern?