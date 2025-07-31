The Athletics have made one of the biggest deals of the MLB trade deadline, sending Mason Miller to the San Diego Padres. That could point to a complete fire sale in Sacramento before the final buzzer rings. MLB Network's Jon Morosi says that the Athletics won't deal Tyler Soderstrom before the trade deadline.

“The A's are not currently discussing Tyler Soderstrom in trade talks,” Morosi reported.

Soderstrom is in his third year and is not a free agent until 2030. Usually, that would make him untouchable at the MLB trade deadline. But Miller had the same contract status before he was traded, so anything is possible. But Morosi says to expect the first baseman and outfielder in Sacramento for the rest of the season.

Soderstrom had a blistering hot start to the season, crushing nine homers with a 1.085 OPS in his first 20 games. His July was quieter, but still very productive. In 24 games, he hit five homers with an .847 OPS. Soderstrom should be a great complement alongside Jacob Wilson and Nick Kurtz for the Athletics' future.

The Athletics have solid offensive players to build around, highlighted by Wilson and Kurtz. As they duke it out for Rookie of the Year status, Brent Rooker and Lawrence Butler continue to mash on their long-term extensions. The offense for the A's is something they should build around. The pitching needs a major facelift.

The Athletics picked up three pitchers along with Padres' top prospect Leo De Vries when trading Miller. To trade any of their big offensive names, they would need to prioritize more pitching. But with pitching at such a need at the deadline, teams are unlikely to give up highly-touted pitching prospects for just anyone.

The Athletics could still make moves before the MLB trade deadline hits. Stick with ClutchPoints for the latest news.