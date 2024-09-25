Three weeks into the season, and the Atlanta Falcons have already made two primetime appearances. In Week 4, it's back to a regular Sunday schedule as the Falcons (1-2) host their biggest rival, the New Orleans Saints (2-1), for an NFC South showdown.

As thrilling as the win over the Philadelphia Eagles was on Sunday Night Football, the Monday Night Football loss to the Kansas City Chiefs was demoralizing. Both games came down to the wire, with obviously different outcomes. Now, the Falcons must hope to get back on track as they face their longtime rival.

The Saints also know a thing or two about the Eagles, as they were upset by Philadelphia in Week 3. After New Orleans lit up the scoreboard with 40-plus points in their first two games, they managed just 12 points last Sunday, making many wonder if the first two weeks of play were just a fluke.

Both teams are now looking to rebound and gain the upper hand in the NFC South, not to mention earning those all-important bragging rights. For the Falcons, falling to 1-3 would be a devastating start this early in the season—especially after they were a preseason favorite to win the division and make the playoffs. This Sunday feels like a must-win situation for the Dirty Birds.

Now, let's dive into our bold predictions for the Falcons against the Saints in Week 4.

Ray-Ray McCloud III has at least 50 yards and a touchdown

Ray-Ray McCloud III has emerged as a reliable safety valve for Kirk Cousins in the early part of the season. He’s currently third on the team in receptions (9) and receiving yards (111) for Atlanta. Last season with the San Francisco 49ers, McCloud had just 135 yards on 12 receptions, and his best season came in 2021 when he recorded 39 catches for 277 yards.

Despite his solid production, McCloud has struggled to find the end zone, with only two career touchdowns in seven seasons. With Rondale Moore out for the season due to an ACL injury, Cousins seems to have developed a connection with McCloud as his No. 3 option. Expect McCloud to score his first touchdown in two years on Sunday.

Falcons defense keeps Rashid Shaheed in check

The Saints were averaging 45.5 points per game until they ran into the Eagles last Sunday, managing just 12 points as Derek Carr threw for 142 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

One reason for Carr's struggles was the inability to get Rashid Shaheed involved. Shaheed was a key piece of the Saints' offense in the first two weeks, with seven catches for 169 yards and two touchdowns. However, the Eagles shut him down, limiting him to zero catches on five targets. The Falcons will look to replicate that success by keeping Shaheed in check.

Atlanta currently boasts the 11th-ranked passing defense, allowing just 176.3 passing yards per game and only three passing touchdowns so far this season.

Tyler Allgeier scores two touchdowns, not Bijan Robinson

Everyone is waiting for Bijan Robinson to find the end zone again this season, but it could be Tyler Allgeier who scores before Robinson. Atlanta's backfield remains impressive, with Robinson as the premier back, but Allgeier still plays a valuable role. He might frustrate fantasy owners this week by scoring two touchdowns while Robinson remains scoreless. If Allgeier finds the end zone, it would be his first of the season.

Falcons beat Saints by three points or less

The Saints have dominated the Falcons recently, winning four of their last five matchups. However, Atlanta managed a win at home last year, 24-15, before losing in New Orleans 48-17 later in the season, per The Football Datebase.

This rivalry is one of the most heated in the NFL, and close games are common. Six of the last seven contests have been decided by 10 points or less. With the potential for both offenses to break out, this game could turn into a shootout.

Atlanta will need its bend-but-don’t-break defense to hold the Saints to more field goals than touchdowns, as they’ve done with previous opponents. In the end, the Falcons will pull out a narrow victory to avoid starting 0-3 at home this season.