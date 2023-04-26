The 2023 NBA Playoffs are well underway, creating some memorable moments for years to come. Some first-round series are nearing their end, meaning every game gains even more importance. That is the case for the first-round matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics. With Atlanta set to host Boston on Thursday, it means it is time for some Hawks Game 6 bold predictions.

Atlanta finished 41-41 in the regular season and made it to the Play-In Tournament as the No. 8 seed. The team managed to upset the Miami Heat 116-105 on the road to officially clinch a spot in the playoffs.

On the other side of the matchup, the Celtics went 57-25, finishing No. 2 in the Eastern Conference. It represented a six-win improvement compared to the previous year. Boston also had the second-best record in the league, only trailing the Milwaukee Bucks at 58-24.

In Game 1, the Celtics opened the series with a 112-99 victory at home. They then followed it with a 119-106 win in Game 2. In Game 3 in Atlanta, the Hawks managed to get their first win of the series with a 130-122 result. On Sunday, Boston opened a 3-1 series lead after a 129-121 victory.

However, with the season on the line and without Dejounte Murray, Atlanta won 119-117 at the TD Garden on Tuesday.

Now back at the State Farm Arena, the Hawks will have their fans on their side with hopes of forcing a Game 7. With that being said, here are some bold predictions for the Atlanta Hawks for their Game 6 of the first round versus the Boston Celtics on Thursday.

3. Atlanta forces Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to 4+ turnovers each

There is no secret that Boston’s success this season is thanks for the most part to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown’s career years.

Tatum ended up earning his fourth consecutive All-Star selection and was in the MVP conversation in the final weeks of the regular season. Brown received his second All-Star nod and could make an All-NBA team for the first time in his seven-year career.

So far in the first round, Tatum is registering a team-high 26.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5.0 assists. He is hitting 43.5% of his field goals, 34% of his long-range shots, and 88% of his free throws.

Brown is averaging 25.6 points, 5.4 boards, and 3.2 rebounds with 1.4 steals. He is shooting 54.6% from the field, 44% from the 3-point line, and 57.9% from the charity stripe.

While the duo is putting up big numbers, they’re having some trouble taking care of the ball. Brown is recording a series-worst 3.8 turnovers per game as Tatum is averaging 3.0, the second-worst mark on the team.

Although it might be difficult to contain them, Atlanta could force them to make bad passes. The bold prediction is that Tatum and Brown will have four-plus turnovers each in Game 6, giving the Hawks some hope for another upset.

2. Trae Young has a 30-point double-double

As for the Hawks, they will need everything they can get from Trae Young. After some rough games to start the series, the guard seems to be finding his rhythm.

For the series, Young is averaging a series-best 29 points, 10.2 assists, and 3.8 rebounds with 1.8 steals. He is making 42.1% of his field goals and 33.3% of his 3-pointers. While those numbers are not exactly ideal, they are considerably better compared to Games 1 and 2.

In Game 5, he ended up with 38 points, 13 assists, and four rebounds plus two steals. He went 14-for-33 from the field and 5-for-13 from beyond the arc, including the game-winning 3-pointer in the final seconds.

The bold prediction is that Young will continue his hot streak with another high-scoring performance. Expect him to have a double-double with at least 30 points and 10 assists. Should that happen, the Hawks will have a better chance at tying the series 3-3 and extending their season.

1. This is at most a 10-point game

Following a crucial upset in Game 5, the Hawks should have all the momentum on their side. Additionally, with fans on its side, Atlanta has a solid chance of forcing a Game 7.

However, the Celtics are still the favorites to win this contest, according to FanDuel. Currently, the spread is -6, which is considerably lower than -13 in favor of the Celtics in Game 5. This is one of the lowest spreads in the series so far.

Since the Hawks have a home-court advantage on Thursday, Game 6 has the potential of being as thrilling as Game 5 was. The bold prediction is that this will be at most a 10-point matchup. Just like in their previous outing, the final minutes should be a back-and-forth from both rosters, especially between Young and Boston’s duo of Tatum and Brown.

At the end of the day, this could surpass Game 5 as the best one of the series. If Young is on a good day, there might be a Game 7 on the horizon.