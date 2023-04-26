Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

After taking down the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of their NBA Playoffs series, Trae Young made sure to rub the victory on the face of all the haters and doubters who counted the Atlanta Hawks out.

Young exploded for 38 points, four rebounds, 13 assists and two steals as the Hawks cut the Celtics’ series lead to just 3-2. Ice Trae was phenomenal throughout, helping Atlanta erase a 13-point Boston lead early in the fourth quarter before completing their comeback with a 29-foot game-winning triple with 1.8 seconds left on the clock.

The Hawks guard sent the whole Atlanta fanbase into a frenzy, with his NBA peers like Joel Embiid, Dejounte Murray, Vince Carter and many others also hyped up by his performance.

Following the win, Young took it to Twitter to remind their detractors about the team they counted out. By the looks of it, the 24-year-old is more than ready to extend the series further.

“Don’t ever count out the underdogs.. See you Game 6 in ATL. WeMove!” Young wrote on Twitter along a video of his game-winner on Tuesday.

As Trae Young and co. head back to Atlanta for Game 6, it is clear they are brimming with confidence. They beat Boston on the road even without their second-best player in Dejounte Murray, who was suspended for the contest.

Now that they will be playing in front of their home fans next, the Celtics better be ready to face a tougher Hawks side.

Young and the Hawks won’t make it easy for Boston, and don’t be surprised if they force a Game 7.